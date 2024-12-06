Mr.. César Córcoles,

Dr. Laia Blasco-Soplon,

Dr. Germán Cobo Rodríguez,

Dr. Ana-Elena Guerrero-Roldán

Open University of Catalonia (Spain)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-9.03

Abstract. The advent of ICT in education has allowed teachers to introduce the use of learning resources in new formats, such as video. While this has many advantages, some of the information about how students learn that is obtained by instructors when teaching face to face is lost with the new format. In this paper, we present a visualization and analysis tool to minimize this loss, collecting and then visualizing the digital footprint left by students while learning from video resources, pointing to the existing evidence found in the literature about such data. We also provide an instrument to collect feedback from teachers and other stakeholders regarding both the data and the provided evidence presented to them by the tool. We carry out a limited test to validate its working and present a proposal to expand the analysis and improve on its design. We conclude that the developed application presents a clear picture of the available data, together with interpretations from the literature about what is happening in the learning process, which can lead to improvements in the process. Additionally, the feedback collected from the tool presents opportunities to complement the available knowledge in the field, and thus lead to a better understanding of how students learn from resources in video format and how we can improve on their design and creation.

Keywords: learning analytics, digital resources, video learning, data visualization, teacher dashboards