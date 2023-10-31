Oleg Mushkarov1), Nikolai Nikolov1,2)

1)Institute of Mathematics and Informatics, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

2)University of Library Studies and Information Technologies

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-1-are

Abstract. We study the relationship between the areas of the consecutive

quadrilaterals cut from a convex quadrilateral in the plane by means of a finite or

infinite number of straight lines intersecting two of its opposite sides. Moreover, we

obtain a geometric description of all possible areas obtained in this way given the

ratios of the lengths of consecutive segments in which the lines divide these two

opposite sides.

Keywords: quadrilateral; area; trihedral angle