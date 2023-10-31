Oleg Mushkarov1), Nikolai Nikolov1,2)
1)Institute of Mathematics and Informatics, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
2)University of Library Studies and Information Technologies
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-1-are
Abstract. We study the relationship between the areas of the consecutive
quadrilaterals cut from a convex quadrilateral in the plane by means of a finite or
infinite number of straight lines intersecting two of its opposite sides. Moreover, we
obtain a geometric description of all possible areas obtained in this way given the
ratios of the lengths of consecutive segments in which the lines divide these two
opposite sides.
Keywords: quadrilateral; area; trihedral angle