Prof. Dr. Jasmin Bektešević, Prof. Dr. Vahidin Hadžiabdić,

Prof. Dr. Midhat Mehuljić, Prof. Dr. Sadjit Metović, Prof. Dr. Haris Lulić

University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-2-ont

Abstract. We study the local dynamics and global character of third-order

polynomial difference in the first octant of initial conditions with infinite number of

prime period-three solutions (three cycles). It is also presented the case when the

observed difference equation may be extended to the whole ℝ.

Keywords: basins of attraction; difference equation; equilibrium; stability; periodthree

solution