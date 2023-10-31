Prof. Dr. Jasmin Bektešević, Prof. Dr. Vahidin Hadžiabdić,
Prof. Dr. Midhat Mehuljić, Prof. Dr. Sadjit Metović, Prof. Dr. Haris Lulić
University of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-2-ont
Abstract. We study the local dynamics and global character of third-order
polynomial difference in the first octant of initial conditions with infinite number of
prime period-three solutions (three cycles). It is also presented the case when the
observed difference equation may be extended to the whole ℝ.
Keywords: basins of attraction; difference equation; equilibrium; stability; periodthree
solution