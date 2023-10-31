Dr. Margarita Gocheva, Chief Assist. Prof.

Dr. Nikolay Kasakliev, Assoc. Prof.

Prof. Dr. Elena Somova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-4-eva

Abstract. The paper presents a study aiming to propose a model and system for mobile gamebased learning in which the behaviour of the learner during the game is taken into account, considering characteristics such as noise level, movements of the mobile device, switching between applications and the availability of Wi-Fi network and Internet connection. Behavioural profiles and behavioural templates are suggested implementation techniques to assist the teacher in evaluating learner’s progress and curriculum efficiency. The learning model also applies adaptive, micro lesson and game-based approaches. An implementation of a software system

prototype has been tested with real learners. The results of a survey of students’ and teachers’

opinions on the proposed approach are presented.

Keywords: behavioural learning model; game-based learning; m-learning; learner profile