Dr. Desislava Georgieva

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-5-6-com

Abstract. This research examines the problem of training future primary school

teachers and math teachers in the conditions of the Covid-19 crisis. Based on the

conducted 3-year pedagogical research, the author developed a didactical competence

model for giving online synchronous lectures and seminar exercises in the disciplines

of Mathematics and Methodology of teaching mathematics. The universalized model

can be used to form and develop the pedagogical and mathematical competences of

future teachers, as well as to conduct online classes with secondary school students and

high school students. The model has been utilized in three variants: using of MS

Equation’s instruments, GeoGebra and OpenBoard. The competences acquired by the

future teachers are described. A model to easily record quality math educational videos

is proposed. It is concluded that traditional teaching methods should be applied,

renewed, expanded and enriched with new technological means.

Keywords: didactics of mathematics; future teachers; model for education; online

synchronous seminar exercises; video lectures; e-learning resources