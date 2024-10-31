Evgeniya Nikolova

Burgas Free University

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics,

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-5-4-dig

Abstract. The study examines the impact of digital educational platforms (DEPs) on employee training and development in Bulgarian enterprises. Employing survey data and statistical methods, it explores the influence of these platforms on professional growth and employee satisfaction. The methodology includes correlation analysis and the Mann- Whitney U test to test hypotheses regarding interactivity, personalization, and their effects on engagement and learning effectiveness. Key findings indicate that while DEPs enhance professional skills and productivity, they also correlate with lower satisfaction regarding course quality. This highlights the need for better adaptation of content and teaching methods to individual needs. Additionally, the research underscores the importance of social learning and collaboration through interactive features, which significantly boost engagement and learning outcomes. The study provides valuable insights into the complex role of DEPs in workplace training, emphasizing a balanced approach to their implementation to maximize benefits and address areas needing improvement.

Keywords: digital learning platforms, continuing vocational education and training, organizational learning, skills enhancement, professional development