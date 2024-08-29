Nikolay Kyurkchiev1,2), Tsvetelin Zaevski2,3)

Anton Iliev1,2), Vesselin Kyurkchiev1), Asen Rahnev1)

University of Plovdiv „Paisii Hilendarski“ (Bulgaria)

2)Institute of Mathematics and Informatics,

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (Bulgaria)

3)Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics,

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-4-1-dyn

Abstract. In this paper, we propose a new class of extended oscillators. Some investigations based on the Melnikov’s approach are applied for identifying some chaotic possibilities. We demonstrate also some specialized modules for investigating the dynamics of these oscillators. One possible application that Melnikov functions may find in the modeling and synthesis of radiating antenna patterns is also discussed. This will be included as an integral part of a planned much more general Web-based application for scientific computing.

Keywords: escape oscillator, Melnikov’s method, hypothetical Melnikov antenna array