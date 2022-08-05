Debora Mazzuca

University of Naples “L’Orientale” (Italy)

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2022-4-10DDM

Abstract. The report argues the meeting with the Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov, awarded with the Strega price 2021, took place in the city of Naples, hosted by the University “L’Orientale”. During the meeting and presentation of his latest novel, “Timeshelter”, a variety of topics were discussed: from the concept of time, to the youth’s hope for a better future and the impact of such a controversial, prophetic novel.

Keywords: Georgi Gospodinov; Timeshelter; time; past; future; memory; bomb shelter; nationalism; Bulgaria