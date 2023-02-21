Prof. Dr. Viara Gyurova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-1.04

Abstract. The topic of children’s rights, their understanding and assimilation by children and adults is among the main topics in civic education. It hides an increased emotional charge, therefore requires the application of non-traditional approaches and solutions, so that specific legal information is not simply be assimilated, but a sensitivity and value attitude to children’s rights and their realization and protection (in case of violation) be developed. Such an approach (educational tool) is fairy tales. The article offers some answers to methodologically important questions: Why are fairy tales an adequate and effective tool for teaching and educating children’s rights? When and where could they be used as such a tool? For what purposes can children’s education be used? How can the educational potential of fairy tales be achieved – how fairy tales should be used and on what principles should their choice be done?

Keywords: civic education; children’s rights; fairy tales; methodology of children’s rights education

