Dr. Anna Arnaudova-Otouzbirova, Assist. Prof.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-3.07

Abstract. Based on theoretical studies and content analysis of existing scientific literature and humane educational resources, this paper makes an attempt at defining the concept of humane education, briefly describing its historical development and emphasizing its benefits. The advantages of incorporating humane education into educational settings are discussed along with some of the challenges involved in its practical application. Furthermore, some implications are made for the inclusion of humane education in the pedagogical practice to raise the quality of education.

Keywords: humane education; advantages; challenges; future implications