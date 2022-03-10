Dr. Lukáš Stárek

Univerzita Jana Amose Komenského – Praha (Czech Republic)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.06

Abstract. The text below discusses inclusive education not only in legislative but also social terms. Society’s attitude towards people with an intellectual disability has changed over decades from exclusion, through remorse and charity to integration trends in various aspects of life, including education. Inclusion in education is one of the keystones in present Czech education. The text aims to introduce the understanding of inclusion in the Czech Republic and present the educational system of special educational needs focused on people with an intellectual disability. The second aim concerns the right to be educated and the right to lifelong education.

Keywords: inclusive education; Czech education