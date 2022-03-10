Dr. Erika Juhošová

Constantine the Philosopher University – Nitra (Slovakia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.05

Abstract. Slovak school system has undergone a process of transformation from a centralist, social and unified school system to a democratic, diversified and humanistic school system. Based on the nature of ethical education, we believe that it creates a suitable space for the implementation of experiential forms and methods of education. Concerning ethical education, it applies more than in other subjects that the primary thing is not the amount of knowledge, but a direct reflection and the inner acquisition of attitudes for practical life.

Keywords: ethical education; experiential learning; experiential methods; lower secondary education; Slovak school system