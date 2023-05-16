Esra Fırat, Nazlı Gökçe

Anadolu University (Türkiye)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-4.04

Abstact. Social Studies and inclusive education aim at social development by ensuring education for all. The aim of this research is to comprehend the state of inclusive education in social studies education based on the perceptions and practices of the social studies teachers. Qualitative research approach and phenomenology pattern have been adopted in the research and 5 social studies teachers were participants. The research data has been collected through semi-structured interviews, student personal data sheet, observations, and researcher diaries. The data has been analyzed through induction analysis. As a result of the research, it has been revealed that social studies teachers had a positive perception of inclusive education but did not apply this approach in teaching processes as they did not find it viable. Teachers associate inclusive education to a greater extent with the SEN and refugee students and do not diversify educational teaching practices.

Keywords: social studies cource; inclusive education; disadvantaged students; teaching practices