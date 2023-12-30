Petya Biolcheva, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

Evgeni Valchev, PhD student

University of Plovdiv

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-6s-11-inc

Abstract. Corporate social responsibility affects the interests of a wide range of stakeholders, but among the most important for it are the employees themselves in the organizations. This material is aimed at increasing the efficiency of employees by reducing their personal stress levels in the work environment. For this purpose, a methodology for personal effectiveness of employees (PEE) is proposed here. PEE is a conceptual view on the collaboration of different intelligent tools to monitor the stress levels in employees and offer different individual mechanisms to deal with it, according to the specific tasks, capabilities, and psycho-physical state. The proposed methodology is considered an alternative to an accurate and impartial mechanism through which CSR can be increased, it is applicable in a wide range of businesses and has a beneficial effect on employees.

Keywords: Corporate social responsibility; AI; Employee; Stress

