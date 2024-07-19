Dr. Iryna Sereda, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Nina Stelmah, Assoc. Prof.

V.O. Sukhomlynskyi National University of Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-6.05

Abstract. The research at the Mykolaiv V. Sykhomlynskyi National University provided diagnostics of levels of self-educational activity of students of humanities faculties. It has been determined that self-education activity actualizes the subjective characteristics of future specialists: level of self-awareness, professional motivation, self-regulation, self-realization. Analysis of diagnostic results of 593 students revealed a predominantly low level of self-education activity. The theoretical and empirical research made it possible to predict its growth in the traditional educational process in the conditions of activation of students’ self-education. The results of the study can be applied in the process of psychological and pedagogical support of students.

Keywords: self-education, self-education activity, levels of self-education activity, activation of students’ self-education, subjectivity