Dr. Valentina Grancharova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Siyana Lutzkanova, Assoc. Prof.

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.11

Abstract. The maritime education is generally developed in two directions: training of seafarers and port specialists. Nowadays, the shipping business is changing rapidly and in the era of digitalization the working staff should be able to use computerized information systems and to understand the capabilities of automated programs in order to respond to existing and future requirements in this area. The main goal is to prepare highly skilled personnel trained to work in continuous change in the digital era. The current state of the job market for maritime personnel requires the introduction of new approaches and more practically directed learning methods. The acquisition of the basic science and fundamental engineering courses required for seafarers or port specialists are not sufficient. They need to achieve more practical and cognitive skills throughout their education and training courses. This paper discusses some innovative methods and approaches used for learning and training considering important changes and ongoing digitalization in the maritime industry combined with necessary soft skills management. The proposed adaptive self-correcting model of training course is developed based on the authors’ experience in maritime education with students and on empirical method of research and system analyses performed with seafarers and port specialists with long practical experience.

Keywords: maritime education; training of seafarers; digitalization and soft skills management

