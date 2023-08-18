Mao Tze Bayotas

Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (Philippines)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.09

Abstract. The Training Record Book (TRB) is an essential document cadets use during their shipboard training. The TRB guides the student and the shipboard training officer, ensuring cadets attain the necessary competencies under the STCW Tables A-III/1 and II/1. The limitation of the TRB is that it is dominated by the psychomotor domain of learning. At a forum of the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) in 2020, the most in-demand skill by 2050 is soft skills, followed by technological skills. This entails the development of not only psychomotor, but also cognitive and affective domains. In addition, the skills and competencies needed will go beyond the technical competencies stated in the STCW. The methodology utilized a qualitative design with an exploratory concept wherein the Book of Knowledge (BoK) was incorporated in the cross-referencing of the learning outcomes, and the TRB tasks develop a more holistic, comprehensive, and future-proof shipboard training.

Keywords: maritime education and training; training record book; global maritime professional; shipboard training

