Prof. Dr. Maria Lekakou,

Dr. Helen Iakovaki, Assist. Prof.

University of the Aegean (Greece)

Dimitris Vintzilaios

PPP Learn SMPC (Greece)

Markella Gota

University of the Aegean (Greece)

Giorgos Georgoulis

University of the Aegean (Greece)

Thalia Vintzilaiou

PPP Learn SMPC (Greece)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.10

Abstract. Maritime academies, maritime universities and Departments of Business Administration which specialize in the Shipping Sector face several challenges when preparing students to meet workplace demands in an increasingly complex, knowledge and technology-focused environment. Students usually latter lack generic skills requested by employers such as: critical thinking, creativity, problem solving, communication and teamwork. The present paper presents the innovative aspects of the ISOL-MET (Innovative Soft Skills to Maritime Education and Training) project, meant to bridge the well-known gap in these specific skillsets. The innovative aspects in question cover but are not limited to the content of the courses, their design, as well as the teaching methodology deployed. More specifically, the case study methodology, not so common in the shipping industry, was employed in the Innovative Soft Skills to Maritime Education and Training framework. It involved the development of cases of real incidents occurring both ashore and on-board, recorded through the participation of stakeholders and validated as to content by Panels of Experts and Associate Partners to guarantee their correspondence to the industry’s needs. Concerning the teaching methodology, a blend of problem solving and competency-based learning processes were put to use, so that the attitude of the professors as well as the mentality of students would be creatively challenged. The paper describes in detail the methodologies employed and features evaluative feedback from the Intensive Study Program which took place in Greece.

Keywords: maritime education; case study methodology; soft skills in the maritime sector

