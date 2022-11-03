Dr. Silvia Gaftandzhieva, Assoc. Prof., Prof. Dr. Rositsa Doneva,

Milen Bliznakov, PhD

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-5-mon

Abstract. The market for new students is highly competitive. For this reason, higher education institutions (HEIs) can no longer rely on traditional strategies to hit enrolment goals. HEIs leadership must leverage new approaches, tools and skills to optimize the enrolment process, monitor the student enrolment campaign and improve marketing strategies to attract suitable students for future campaigns. This paper proposes a solution that facilitates and optimizes these processes. It introduces a model for monitoring student enrolment campaigns and a prototype of a correspondent software tool StEnrAnalyst, designed for the needs of different stakeholder groups (top and middle management, responsible bodies for student enrolment campaigns). StEnrAnalyst allows them to monitor the student enrolment campaign, generate reports for candidate students and enrolled student and make timely data-driven decisions to improve the process of applying and enrolling new students. Experiments with the model and StEnrAnalyst are conducted based on the information infrastructure of a typical Bulgarian university.

Keywords: data analytics;student enrolment;intelligent data analysis; monitoring; higher education