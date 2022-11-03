1) Dr. Lilyana Petkova, 2) Dr. Vasilisa Pavlova, Assist. Prof.

1)“LiLuzeNet” Ltd (Bulgaria)

2)South-West University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-2-sec

Abstract. This paper is dedicated to the challenges of the use of the most popular content management systems (CMS) in software development. Fundamental information about the selected CMS platforms and vulnerability analysis are introduced. The review is made on CMS like Umbraco, Sitecore, WordPress and Drupal categorized in two groups defined by the technology used for development. And as the IT world changes a lot these brings one constant battle against threats. Therefore, this article will add some vulnerabilities analysis of the selected systems since 2014. Results were grouped by common vulnerabilities of the selected platforms and such specific ones.

Keywords: CMS; web application; security; vulnerability