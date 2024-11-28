Prof. Svetoslav Malinov

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-04-06

Abstract. The aim of this paper is to recover the original intention of Thomas More in creating the fictional island depicted in his book Utopia. Drawing on Erasmus’ 1519 letter, the author suggests beginning with Book II and analysing it separately from Book I. This approach allows for an exploration of the tension between its eutopian and dystopian aspects. The claim that through its unique institutions (notably the abolition of private property) Utopia has successfully eliminated pride, deemed the root of all social evils, is scrutinized and revised. While Utopians are neither perfect nor sinless, their religious evolution offers more grounds for optimism than disappointment.

Keywords: Thomas More, Utopia, Christianity, private property, pride