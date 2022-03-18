Carlos Garduño Comparán

Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (Mexico)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-03

Abstract. The purpose of this text is to confront some Paul Ricœur’s and Michel Foucault’s significant reflections on Greek tragedy, in order to discuss their interpretation of its truth and the knowledge it makes possible. Ricœur supposes that tragedy implies a theology that, though it is not explicitly developed, points to the knowledge of the self, his conflicts with others, and even to a possible redemption. For his part, Foucault determines that in tragedies a set of discourses opposing against each other is at stake, without the possibility of overcoming their conflict in a higher knowledge. Does tragedy allows knowledge through the spectacle and the emotions aroused? Is the truth of tragedy manifested in the confrontation and intensification of passions, but cannot be developed as knowledge of the self and his reconciliation with others?

Keywords: Paul Ricœur; Michel Foucault; tragedy; truth; knowledge

