Радослав Петков

Исторически музей „Искра“ – Казанлък

Университет за национално и световно стопанство – София

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-3-4-ros

Abstract. The article aims to make a critical analysis of the changes in the Bulgarian rose production and essential oil industry in the period from the beginning of the Great Depression to the end of the 1930s. During the above mentioned years, there was a profound change in political, economic and social development of the world, which in turn was reflected in the development of Bulgaria and Bulgarian society. The article analyzes at a micro level the problems of the Bulgarian rose oil industry related to the drastic changes in this sector. The Great Depression caused a crisis in rose production and in the oil industry. The government made attempts at limiting the areas occupied by oil rose plantations which were not particularly successful.

Keywords: rose oil; Great Depression; essential oil industry; rose oil industry