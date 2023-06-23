Prof. Dr. Yurii Kalynovskyi

Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University (Ukraine)

Assoc. Prof. Vasyl Krotiuk, PhD

Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University (Ukraine)

Assoc. Prof. Olga Savchenko, PhD

Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University (Ukraine)

Roman Zorkin

Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-02-02

Abstract. The article deals with the socio-cultural nature of information and studies its role in increasing global turbulence. Based on the methodological grounds put forward by A. Toffler, S. Moscovici, N. Chomsky, R. Patzlaff, O. Aronson, dialectical and systemic methods, the authors argue that the infodemic roots in stereotypical thinking generated by mass culture, as well as informatization and computerization of social relations. Mass culture contributed to a decrease in the level of critical thinking and caused the so-called ‘clip consciousness’. The paper substantiates the idea that the infodemic became most evident during the coronavirus pandemic, and the spread of hybrid and information wars within the world scale. The infodemic organically correlates with the world of post-truth, where a person does not seek the truth but up-to-date information. The fact of whether the information is true or not in such a context becomes secondary to the cliché of the stereotypical consciousness of an individual, social group, or society as a whole.

Keywords: global turbulence; infodemic; mass culture; information war;

post-truth