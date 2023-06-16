Assoc. Prof. Miglena Molhova,

Assoc. Prof. Petya Biolcheva

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-3s -5-str

Abstract. The starting point for this particular research is to uncover the relationship between the establishment of the regulatory framework, the implementation of various European digitisation development programmes and other types of enabling environment (financial instruments and programmes) with the demonstrated performance of business and science in the form of registered patents in the field of AI. The scope of the study is limited to the specific legal documents in the field of artificial intelligence, the financial mechanisms that Europe applies to stimulate research in this field, as well as to the applications filed and patents granted for technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, namely: machine understanding technologies. The study’s main results show that technology companies follow their own technology policies to meet market demands and trends, and support mechanisms (in the form of policies, programmes, and financial incentives) are more the result of technological developments than the other way around.

Keywords: Artificial Intelligence; legal Frame for AI development in Europe; patents

Отвори пълния текст