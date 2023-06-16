Assoc. Prof. Ivaylo B. Ivanov,

Assoc. Prof. Miglena Molhova

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-3s -6-bul

Abstract. The current paper aims at studying the technological development and the economic growth related with it from the perspective of the development of human brains and cognitive abilities of people, thus linking it to the educational framework, strategies, and policies, which a country sets as a basis for such development. The paper focuses on the technological development of Bulgaria and relating it to the country’s educational development. The research question set in the current paper is if and how technological development of a country is influenced by its educational policies in the field of higher education. Main results of the study show that Bulgaria has implemented a number of educational changes during the past 30 years, arguing that doing so will assist the nation achieve higher levels of socioeconomic development. There are still significant educational inequalities based on location and socioeconomic background, and overall productivity increases have not yet fully translated into sustainable and equitable growth in Bulgaria.

Keywords: technological change; higher education policy; industrial economics; industrial business

