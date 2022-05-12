Dr. Tatiana Shopova, Assoc. Prof.

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” – Blagoevgrad

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-4.07

Abstract. This paper aims to highlight the key role of the information and communication technologies (ICT) in the activities of Bulgarian students, and to establish the mastery of their digital literacy skills. In its empirical part, the study turns to some areas of digital competence of students such as application of knowledge, skills and attitudes. The survey was conducted among 100 students during 2014 – 2015 by the method of direct individual survey through pre-designed questionnaire comprising of 40 questions. The data of the survey were analyzed using statistical methods – frequency, mean value and confidence level – 95%. The importance of the current research is not only in a theoretical, but also in a practical-application plane, aiming to highlight the crucial role of the digital literacy for students to adapt to the dynamic labour market and the need of outlining a d igital library as a significant mediator in the university educational environment.

Keywords: ICT; digitally literate student; university students` activities; digital library