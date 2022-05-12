Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Blaga Madzhurova, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Stefan Raychev, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Dobrinka Stoyanova, Assoc.Prof.

Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-4.08

Abstract. Globalization and digitalization under the influence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution led to a change in all key sectors. The connection between education and the labour market under the influence of Education 4.0 is especially relevant. Changes in structural employment have brought to the fore the need for new skills. In this regard, the impact of globalization and digitalization on higher education institutions, their transformation under the influence of Education 4.0 and the impact on the labour market are considered. All this leads to the conclusion that the share employment by sectors is changing and education has to adapt to the needs of the labour market.

Keywords: Education 4.0; HEI’s; labour market; globalization; technological progress; labor force