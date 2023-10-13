Prof. Dr. Bekim Samadraxha

University of Prishtina “Hasan Prishtina” (Republic of Kosovo)

Veton Alihajdari

Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Republic of Kosovo)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-8.8

Abstract. The Geography textbook for the 8th grade has been drawn up based on the program of the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, in different years, with the aim that the students acquire geographical knowledge, reinforces this knowledge in everyday life situations, integrating the cause-effect relationships of natural and human phenomena and processes with geographical research methods. According to the content of the curriculum, regional geography and other eco-continents will be taught in the eighth grade, as well as the submission of questions is covered at the end of each topic in the text. This text deals with interesting issues for several continents, countries, and we will analyse the approaches of the authors, the clearest elaboration for the student on the topics and the questions posed to the students with the goal; remembering, understanding, and applying. A special care and attention has been shown to preserve the right ratios between informative and non-formative material, theoretical and factual, historical and contemporary, respecting the scientific and didactic criteria. We will base the research on Bloom’s taxonomy, beginning with knowledge, understanding, application, analysis, synthesis and evaluation, with the aim of better reflecting the state, analyse the revised taxonomy and we will also present the students’ recollection, understanding and application in everyday life.

Keywords: nomadic life; tsunami; cape; oasis; taiga; flood; flood; colonialism; monarchy; plantations; biofuels; monsoon; plateau; steppe; gulf; isthmus; lithospheric plate; GIS