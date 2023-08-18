Dr. Kamelia Narleva, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Yana Gancheva, Assist. Prof.

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6s.12

Abstract. As a result of the rapid technological development and the introduction of digitalization, a radical change occurs in the functioning and operation of the maritime industry. Digitalization places new demands on human resources in the sector. As a result, there is a gap between the demand and the supply of knowledge, skills and opportunities. In this context, this paper aims to justify the new role, tasks and instruments for forming a new educational environment of the maritime education in accordance with the current digitalization of maritime universities. The research proves that digitalization is not only a collection of technological solutions and software products, but also comprises design, management and control of the educational process in an innovation environment with the help of management tools – entrepreneurial hubs, active interactions and talent management of the organization. The research uses the multimethod approach. The systems approach, analysis and synthesis are the main research methods.

Keywords: education; digital university; digitalization; maritime innovation hubs; skills gap; qualified staff

