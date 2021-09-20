Andrzej Grządziela 1),

Marcin Kluczyk 1), Tomislav Batur 2)

1) Polish Naval Academy (Poland)

2) University of Split (Croatia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-6s.22sta

Abstract. The development of recreational diving and the new biomimetic vehicles for civilian and military purposes indicates that fins drives’ effectiveness should be a standard research procedure. The different sizes, construction and technical solutions of fin thrusters are the reason that no standard has been introduced for evaluating their efficiency. The paper presents an episode of the research carried out as part of a project financed by The National Centre for Research and Development in Poland concerning fin drives development. The first chapter presents a literature analysis of currently used research methods. A different approach to assessing efficiency was indicated, ranging from the study of the diver’s respiratory efficiency to the manipulator measurement methods. The hydrodynamic parameters, which analyzed the propellers, including fins, and the fish swimming motility characteristics, were indicated. The next chapter presents the water tunnel for basic research with measuring equipment and the range of applications. The methodology for assessing the hydrodynamic and energy efficiency of fin’s drives is presented in the third chapter. The fins’ kinematics and dynamics analysis indicated an initial set of geometric, kinematic, and dynamic parameters for energy and functional assessment purposes. The scope of available tests covered issues complex to quantify unambiguously; hence the obtained results were initial. The form made this assessment of successive pool tests, the aim of which was to analyze the kinematics of the fin’s operation. The trials of a representative fins thruster and the comments indicate the test stand’s practical use for testing various propellers.

Keywords: fins; efficiency; methodology; test stand