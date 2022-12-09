Assoc. Prof. Dmytro Mykolenko, DSc.

V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2022-6-4-tra

Abstract. Infrastructure is one of the main parts of football industry in contemporary time. Pitches, stadiums, sporting goods stores, museums of different teams and clubs are very important now. These facilities began to appear in Central-Eastern Europe at the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century. The aim of this research is the comparison of knowledge transfer process about football infrastructure in Kharkiv and Sofia. This article shows participants and ways to disseminate knowledge about football infrastructure, location of football pitches and stadiums in two non-port cities. It also illustrates the importance of local educational institutions and businesses in disseminating such information. More generally, the comparison provides insight into the influence of the administrative status of the city and the level of its industrialization on the speed and the scale of the implementation of knowledge in practice.

Keywords: football; infrastructure; Kharkiv; Sofia; stadium; football pitch