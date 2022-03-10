Prof. Dr. Borys Savchuk

Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Tetyana Pantyuk

Drohobych State Pedagogical University of Ivan Franko – Drogobych (Ukraine)

Dr. Natalia Sultanova, Assoc. Prof.

Mykolaiv V. O. Sukhomlynskyi National University – Mykolaiv (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Halyna Bilavych

Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Mykola Pantyuk

Drogobych State Pedagogical University of Ivan Franko – Drogobych (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.03

Abstract. The article presents a two-tier model of training future teachers for work in out-of school educational institutions based on coaching. Its essence is that at the first level, the future teachers master the theoretical and methodological foundations of coaching both with the help of university teachers and independently, and at the second stage, they, first with the teachers’ support and then independently, organize training based on coaching in out-of-school training institutions and thus in the process of working with children develop their professional competencies. For theoretical justification and practical verification of this model effectiveness, a pedagogical experiment was organized at the Carpathian National University, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. During its conduct, the prognostic tools developed by the authors of this study to determine the level of students’ readiness for self-development and the coaching methodology of pedagogical training were tested. Based on the results of the research and the experiment, the effectiveness of the presented model and the feasibility of its use in the work of general educational, out-of-school and higher education institutions are substantiated.

Keywords: coaching; coaching techniques; out-of-school educational institution; personal self-development