Марио Тодоров

Централен държавен архив

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-2-5-att

Abstract. The aim of this article is to reveal the judicial and extra-judicial factors of the trial of the VI section of the “People’s Court” in Sofia, held in the spring of 1945. The emphasis is on the legal framework, the manner of the trial, the procedure violations and the judicial and extra-judicial mechanisms used to achieve specific results, corresponding to the political goals of this trial aimed at convicting people associated with the pro-German propaganda in Bulgaria during World War II. The study applies the historical-legal method. The factors determining the trial are analyzed, as well as the penal and repressive role of the trial itself in establishing the power of the Fatherland Front after the coup of 9 September 1944.

Keywords: judicial process; historical-legal analysis; People’s Court