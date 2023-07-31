Maike Nadar

University for Applied Sciences (Germany)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-6.09

Abstract. Children are the age group least at risk of getting infected with COVID-19. However, children are (or have been) the hardest hit by almost all Corona public health measures. This article examines how in Germany, since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, there have been serious human rights violations concerning children and young people in areas such as, elementary protection, care and participation rights. Furthermore, various (omitted) government measures have contributed to the increase in child poverty.

Keywords: children; youth; children’s rights; child poverty; children’s policy; Corona pandemic; government action; participation; Germany; social work