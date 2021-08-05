Vesela Ganeva, Iliya Tochev

Plovdiv University (Bulgaria)

Abstract. The Twenty-third National Scientific Conference for students and doctoral students was held in Plovdiv (with international participation) entitled: Word and ideologies. It was organized by the Faculty of Philology of Plovdiv University Paisii Hilendarski and by the Linguistic Club Prof. Boris Simeonov. The event was attended by 50 participants (PhD students and students from bachelor’s and master’s programs) from Bulgarian and foreign universities and institutes (Sofia University, Plovdiv University, Shumen University, Veliko Tarnovo University, University of Kragujevac, Serbia, Baku University,Azerbaijan). The conference has a regular status and covers two areas – linguistics and literature.

Keywords: Plovdiv university; scientific conference; literary studies; disquisition