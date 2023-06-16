Assist. Prof. Gabriela Peneva, Prof. Ognyan Andreev

Technical University of Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-3s-1-ass

Abstract. The publication presents the application of developed in Peneva (2021) “Model for Assessing Bulgarian SMEs’ Readiness for Industry 4.0” in a Bulgarian SME: “Montana Hydraulics” Ltd. In the model, the approach of the series of international standard ISO/IEC 33000 “Information Technology – Process Assessment” is used and adapted. For this purpose, the current state of the SME was analyzed and its maturity was assessed according to 5 Industry 4.0 priority areas selected together with the company’s management. Based on the research, measures are proposed to reach the target maturity and recommendations for investment priorities about these 5 target areas are made.

Keywords: Industry 4.0; Maturity Models; SMEs; Readiness for I4.0;

ISO/IEC Standards

