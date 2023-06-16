Prof. Dimitar Dimitrakiev, Dr. Dobrin Milev

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy

Dr. Ergun Gunes

Essex, UK

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-3s-3-the

Abstract. This analysis aims to highlight the risk created by the chemical tankers by comparing their movements in the Turkish straits. This information is based on actual ship movements from south to north and the return voyage, showing the prominence of chemical tankers passing through the straits between 2010 and 2022 and underlining the importance of the Turkish Straits. Istanbul Bosporus transit passages are being regulated by the Montreux Convention1, signed 84 years ago. As per the convention, international shipping provided safe and seaworthy ships, has the right of free passage through the Straits in peacetime. Since the convention has been in force, the volume and frequency of the ships have increased almost tenfold, an interesting correlation on average, there were13 passages in a day in 1938; which increased to 65 by1985 and 115 by 2019. The main reason for this increase is said to be the hydrocarbon reserves of the Caspian Region2. As the number of passages increased enormously, so did the physical risk to shipping and the environmental and biological risk to local species. In order to minimise any possible risks and provide safer and environmentally friendly traffic, Turkish authorities have had to adopt Maritime Traffic Regulations for the Turkish Straits on 15/08/2019 (VTS – Vessel Traffic System)3.

Keywords: risk analysis; chemical tankers; Turkey

Отвори пълния текст