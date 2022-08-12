Assist. Prof. Dr. Darinka Ignatova

Department for Information and In-Service Training of Teachers –University of Sofia

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Iliev

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics –Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2022-4-6-ben

Abstract. The aim of the study was to examine the development of speed and strength dynamics of motor characteristics in 15-16-year-old volleyball players in five training sessions per week for a period of one year and the application of objective tools for its assessment differences in motor potential between the beginning of the study period and one year later, at the end of the study. Methods: Objects are specific indicators measured by objective tools, as well as their systematization and analysis. Results: In the period from September 2020 to July 2021, a measurement of the motor potential of high school students in the education system was conducted. Conclusions: To derive the relationship between the indicators, an analysis of the dynamics was applied by mathematical and statistical processing to derive coefficients of variation and establish the probability for the p-value, as well as to measure students’ criteria.

Keywords: dynamics of development; speed-force characteristics; the establishment of motor potential; motor activity in gymnasts; wellness; statistics