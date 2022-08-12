Prof. O.A. Selivanova

Tyumen State University

Assoc. Prof. N.V. Bystrova, Assoc. Prof. I.I. Derecha,

Assoc. Prof. T.S. Mamontova, Assoc. Prof. O.V. Panfilova

P. P. Ershov Ishim Pedagogical Institute

(branch) of Tyumen State University

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2022-4-7-dia

Abstract. The article presents the results of analytic-diagnostic work which was carried out on the basis of the educational institutions of Tyumen region with 250 respondents (aged 14 – 17 years old) in order to reveal the structural and content features of resistance as predictors of its development in order to improve the effectiveness of prevention work with addicted teenagers. We used Pearson’s χ2 criterion to evaluate significance of the differences between qualitative characteristics of the sample falling into one or another category (as revealed by testing) and theoretical number which could be expected in the studied groups of teenagers if the null hypothesis is true; we determined the most significant characteristics of resilient teenagers with high level of resilience.

Keywords: adolescent; resilience; resilience; structural components of resilience; dependent behavior