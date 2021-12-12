Dr. Galina V. Velikova, Assoc. Prof.

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for21.610deko

Abstract. The present paper attempts to investigate colour words and phrases which give a special flavour to Maritime and Naval Terminology in English. It is based on a list of the most common words and phrases excerpted from specialized dictionaries and strives to systematize them using the lexico-semantic method. Bearing in mind their particular status in language it is found that colour words abound with figurative meanings and give rise to both metonymy and metaphor. The findings in this study can be applicable when teaching English maritime and naval terminology.

Keywords: maritime and naval terminology; colour words and phrases; classification, metaphor; metonymy