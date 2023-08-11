Zhanat Nurbekova

Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University

Bakyt Nurbekov

L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-4s-19-dig

Abstract. Digitalization of the education system in Kazakhstan, as well as in other countries, is a global trend in education development that aims to expand access, improve quality, and increase efficiency. Despite some similarities in the digitalization process with other countries, Kazakhstan has unique challenges related to unequal access and quality control measures. The international project HIEDTEC, which was implemented from 2018 – 2022 with the support of the EU Erasmus+ program, had a significant influence and importance. The project accomplished five major tasks, which will be highlighted in this report.

However, problems such as unequal access, teacher training, quality control of educational content, and the adequacy of quality control measures to ensure accurate and effective content still exist. This report will present a forecast for the development of education through digital transformation.

Keywords: digitalization; digital transformation; education system; quality control of educational content.

