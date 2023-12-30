Dr. Ivaylo B. Ivanov, Assoc. Prof.

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-6s-6-eco

Abstract. The systematic study of economic conflict issues began in the late 1950s. most especially in the United States and Western Europe. The Economic Conflictology is not well developed and is not yet fully consolidated scientific and educational field. In Bulgaria, economic conflict science is developing unevenly. It can hardly be identified against the background of its similar scientific disciplines. For more than two decades, some departments in economic universities are developing this scientific and pedagogical field. They have been applying and improving models for creation and development of a basic economic conflict culture of the students trained in the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs. What are the basic model ideas, what the general results from its applying and prospects for its development are? How this training model contributes to the modernisation of economic education? Finally, how would training in economic conflict studies contribute to an effective transition to Industry 5.0 and addressing the conflicts that disruptive technologies create? These are all types of the questions which this article attempts to answer.

Keywords: education; conflict management; economic conflicts; conflictology; industry 5.0; disruptive technologies

