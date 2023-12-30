Prof. Dimitar Dimitrakiev, Vencislav Stankov, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Christiana Atanasova, Assist. Prof.

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-6s-9-sim

Abstract. Simulator training, a pivotal component of contemporary maritime education, emerges as a potent and distinctive tool for shaping mariners’ knowledge, competencies, and fortitude. Through the digital seascape, the simulators serve as the guiding stars of modern maritime education and training. Therefore, this article delves into the profound influence of simulator training in equipping seafarers to tackle an array of multifaceted challenges, including the rapid evolution of technology, intricate international work environments, and the demands of diverse and dynamic climatic conditions. Also, the article sheds light on the critical importance of resilience-building within the maritime industry, emphasizing the need for seafarers to adapt and thrive in dynamic and demanding conditions. It underscores how simulator training acts as a catalyst for the development of precision, adaptability, and the capacity to respond effectively to unforeseen circumstances. This comprehensive approach not only ensures safety for individuals, crew, and cargo but also upholds environmental integrity.

Keywords: simulator training; maritime safety; operational planning

Отвори пълния текст