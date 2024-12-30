Dr. Kristina Stefanova, Assist. Prof.

Economic Research Institute at Bulgarian Academy of Science

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6-6-edu

Abstract. The aim of the paper is to outline certain characteristics of the educational structure of the population that have advantages for the transition to a green economy and for reducing youth unemployment, and to assess the current situation and trends in the educational structure in Bulgaria and the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries according to these characteristics. The study underlines the advantages of an education structure with a larger share of the population with secondary vocational and higher education and a smaller share of the population with primary and lower level of education. In this context, among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, Slovenia shows the most favourable current educational structure, while Bulgaria has the least favourable, suggesting different advantages for the green transition and easier initial labour market integration.

Keywords: education, green transition, youth unemployment, Bulgaria, CEE