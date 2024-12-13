Prof. Sonia Mileva, DSc.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridskiˮ (Bulgaria)

Prof. Dr. Veneta Andonova

Universidad de los Andes School of Management (Colombia)

Dr. Aleksey Potebnya

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridskiˮ (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-9s.03

Abstract. This study explores how gamified learning experiences, combined with team role performance (e.g. Belbin’s team role model) and player motivation profiles (e.g. Bartle test) can enhance feedback skills among students in entrepreneurship education. It examines whether this approach improves students’ ability to give and receive feedback, contributing to their overall educational experience. The study involved assigning least preferred team roles and personality assessments while working on entrepreneurial case studies. The findings highlight patterns between gamer profiles and team roles, revealing gaps in feedback training. The study discusses how gamified approaches and tailored learning experiences can strengthen business education. Educators can gain a deeper understanding of the impact of students’ profiles on team contribution and individual feedback skills, thereby tailoring educational approaches to better engage and empower future entrepreneurs.

Keywords: gamified learning, team role performance, player motivation profiles, education

