Dr. Nurmala Elmin Simbolon

Politeknik Negeri Pontianak (Indonesia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-5s.07

Abstract. The popularity of English medium instruction (EMI) practice in Indonesia has experienced a substantial increase in recent years. This surge can be attributed to the growing emphasis on the internationalization of higher education, with the maritime education sector also actively embracing this trend, aligning itself with the broader movement. Therefore, this research examined the implications of implementing EMI in teaching and learning practices, and determined its impact on curriculum arrangements in higher education. Data were collected through interviews with key stakeholders, observation of a recorded online EMI classroom, and program curriculum. The collected data were analyzed using thematic content analysis. The results showed that there is a redefined role for Maritime English lecturers and a need for revision of the curriculum in English courses within Maritime-related programs. Furthermore, adopting an English for Academic Purposes (EAP) approach is deemed crucial in addressing the immediate learning needs of students. These findings underscored the crucial role played by Maritime English lecturers in supporting students’ learning in an EMI environment.

Keywords: EMI; maritime english; EAP; higher education internationalization

