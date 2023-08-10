Tamila Mikeladze, Assoc. Prof.

Svetlana Rodinadze, Assoc. Prof.

Prof. Dr. Zurab Bezhanovi,

Kristine Zarbazoia, Assoc. Prof.

Medea Abashidze, Assoc. Prof.

Kristine Iakobadze

LEPL Batumi State Maritime Academy (Georgia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-5s.08

Abstract. The importance of getting maritime students to think for themselves is essential for becoming professional seafarers in the marine industry, as in the twenty-first century, critical thinking skills strongly reflect on the quality of performed professional duties and impact on safe navigation at sea. One of the helpful methods to develop such skills while learning English is the “Case Study” method. Based on the results of the research conducted by BSMA English language teachers and backed by statistical analysis, the paper is focused on the role of critical thinking and the case study method in English language teaching during the classes, showing how it can be used to achieve a proper understanding of ideas, and different means of communication. In this work, we demonstrate the “case study” impact on English language teaching, which makes the learning process more effective and engaging.

Keywords: analysis; research; thinking; skill; case; maritime

