Dr. Helen Iakovaki, Assist. Prof.

Maria Koutiva

University of the Aegean (Greece)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-5s.09

Abstract. The two authors designed and piloted a novel Questionnaire for the measurement of intercultural awareness at the Deck department of a Hellenic Merchant Marine Academy, where the second author was employed to teach Maritime English. Such tool has not been proposed to date, not to mention distributed at the student population of trainee officers on watch. Only four students participated in our research longitudinally, thus statistical analysis of their answers in particular was not conducted. However, our research could be said to pave the way to similar designs with larger samples.

Keywords: Maritime English; Hellenic Merchant Marine Academy; intercultural awareness

