Dr. Yordanka Velkova

University College London

Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2024-4s-12

Abstract. This article delves into the complexities of translating ‘Bai Ganyo’ into English, with a specific focus on translating cultural realia, turcisms, and pragmatic markers. These linguistic elements saturate the text with distinctive cultural nuances, enriching Bai Ganyo’s speech with essential subtleties and impact. At the core of this inquiry lies the question: does Bai Ganyo’s intelligence resonate differently in English?

Keywords: translation, transliteration, cultural realia, turcism, pragmatic markers

